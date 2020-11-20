Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had settled in gain in the forex market. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.15 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee had touched an intra-day high of 74.09 and a low of 74.21. The Indian rupee settled at 74.16 against the dollar, higher by11 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.27 against US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08% higher at 92.36.