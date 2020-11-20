Former cricket captain celebrates his wife’s birthday with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, who turned 31 on November 17, treated us to fabulous pictures from her intimate party on Instagram. Dhoni and their little daughter Ziva made Sakshi’s day special, along with family and friends at their Ranchi home.

MS Dhoni shared the pictures of birthday celebration on social media. In one of the picture from Sakshi’s birthday-special album features her holding Ziva and Dhoni completes the photo with a big smile on his face. Ziva sports a cute expression and it appears she was busy having the cake when she was asked to pose for the photo. In another picture, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik were seen getting an image clicked with the couple. Sania also shared the picture from Sakshi’s birthday on her Instagram account.

Sakshi said, “We don’t discuss cricket, that’s his profession. Today suppose your husband goes to the office and start doing what did your boss say, what did you do… You can’t do that. They are professionals.” Sakshi also revealed that Dhoni has always kept his personal and professional life separate and they don’t discuss cricket.