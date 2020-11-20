His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised the timely alert of a Dubai journalist to save a bird…

Dubai: Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has lauded the timely effort of a Dubai journalist and the Dubai Municipality for rescuing an injured bird.

The journalist was walking along the beach and saw an injured bird that could not lift up its body. He called the Dubai Municipality and told them about the bird. They asked him to send a picture of the injured bird to one of their WhatsApp numbers along with the location. After half an hour, they sent him a picture of the bird. They had taken care of the bird and treated it. “Thank you for your beautiful story. Thank you to the Municipality of Dubai. We ask God to perpetuate his mercy in this good country. There is no meaning to any civilization without values .. values that give meaning to humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.