Ladakh Spotlight: China had undertaken a large military infrastructure upgrade

China has now become the world’s largest land mafia. It occupied 38,000 km² of Aksai Chin from India. Likewise, many parts of Nepal are occupied by China and it also asserts its claim on many parts of Bhutan. He has not even spared Russia where he claims 1.60 lakh of Russian territory as his own.

China has secretly made a large military infrastructure upgrade in the central, Sikkim and eastern sectors. An increase in pilotless aircraft vehicle numbers, and an enlargement of airbases in Tibet while the world’s attention has been focused on Beijing’s hostile moves on the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh. Another proof of China’s nefarious expansionist conspiracy has emerged, and the whistleblower is none other than his own reporter who introduced him to the world.

China’s forces had turned two strategic hilltops that had been occupied by Indian soldiers ‘into a microwave oven’, forcing them to retreat and allowing the positions to be retaken without an exchange of conventional fire, according to Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at Beijing-based Renmin University. As per recent report, India’s national security planners are closely observing the movement of the military dialogue between the two armies while charging troops on high alert even in the central and eastern sectors.