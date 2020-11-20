Mayor: “All schools under BMC remain closed till Dec 31”

Today, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared that all schools in the city will continue to remain shut until December 31, keeping in mind the corona virus situation in the financial capital, amid a spike in corona virus cases.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, “All schools in BMC jurisdiction to remain closed till 31st December. The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23rd.”

All the schools that will open on Monday for classes 9 to 12 are getting sanitized, by following the guidelines. The state education department also made it mandatory for teachers to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before the schools reopen, so as to minimize the risk of the virus.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 to Class 12 from and junior colleges November 23. Maharashtra is the worst corona virus-affected state in the country, having had reported over 17 lakh cases of the infection, while over 46,000 people have lost their lives to the disease.

The Chief Minister said, “We are considering reopening schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open.”