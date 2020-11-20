‘ Modi government is only about lip service and crushing the rights of the poor”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks union government

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily against the union government. The Congress leader attacked union government over the coronavirus lockdown. Rahul Gandhi accused that the lockdown was a ‘Tughlaqi’ one.

“They first brought the Tughlaqi lockdown and then left millions of workers on the road. Then made it difficult to withdraw their only support of MNREGA earnings from banks. The Modi government is only about lip service and crushing the rights of the poor”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“Banks are in trouble and GDP too. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. Public morale is crumbling and social justice is being crushed daily. Development or destruction?”, Rahul Gandhi added.