New Zealand cops celebrate Diwali by dancing to Bollywood songs….

A video that is going viral on social media shows cops in New Zealand celebrating Diwali by dancing to a medley of hit Bollywood songs. “Diwali has become such a popular festival in New Zealand,” tweeted India in New Zealand. “Here is a video link of @nzpolice officers celebrating Diwali at Wellington Police College.”
The video shows a group of police officers grooving to a perfectly coordinated dance routine with filmy steps and smiles on their faces.
#Diwali
New Zealand Police officers celebrating Diwali at #Wellington Police Academy.
Lovely!! #HappyDiwali
— Ketulkumar Parmar? (@Ketulkumar2020) November 19, 2020
The performance has earned them accolades on Facebook. “Amazing performance,” wrote on person in the comments section, while another said, “Loved it.”
