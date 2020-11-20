New Zealand cops celebrate Diwali by dancing to Bollywood songs….

A video that is going viral on social media shows cops in New Zealand celebrating Diwali by dancing to a medley of hit Bollywood songs. “Diwali has become such a popular festival in New Zealand,” tweeted India in New Zealand. “Here is a video link of @nzpolice officers celebrating Diwali at Wellington Police College.”

The video shows a group of police officers grooving to a perfectly coordinated dance routine with filmy steps and smiles on their faces.

The performance has earned them accolades on Facebook. “Amazing performance,” wrote on person in the comments section, while another said, “Loved it.”