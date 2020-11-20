Nissan to launch its new SUV ‘Magnite’: Know the features and price

The popular car makers, Nissan India has announced the launching date of its new sub-compact SUV ‘Magnite’. The SUV will be launched in India on December 2.

The Nissan Magnite will come with two engine options. The first one will be B4D naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine with Nissan’s dual VVT system. The engine is capable of producing 72 hp at 6,250 rpm. The second one will be the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit that makes 100 hp at 5,000 rpm. The SUV is offered in four grades – XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, and almost 20 variants.



The Nissan Magnite comes with a large 10-litre glovebox, multiple camera display on the eight-inch infotainment screen, a large footwell area, wireless charging, ambient lighting, air purifier, and a Tech pack.

As per reports, the SUV is likely to be priced in the range of Rs. 5.50 lakh and Rs.10 lakh