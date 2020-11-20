PUBG Mobile India might have a tournament with a prize pool of Rs 6 crore. Know more…

PUBG Corps has managed to relaunch the game in India, but the company is still yet to reveal the relaunch date of the game. According to a recent report, PUBG Corps are planning to organize an esports league only for the Indian region. The esports tournament is said to become one of the largest esports events in the country. The report also claimed that the event will be huge in terms of participating teams, prize money, and competition size.

The mobile tournament will feature a massive price pool or more than Rs 6 crores. “6 crores first prize for PUBG tournament! Surprised?! Min salary 40k-2L for tier 1 teams to huge prize pools which increases every season. “ESPORTS” the beginning of a new era. This is the perfect time to try your hand in esports,” Indian PUBG Mobile pro player Ghatak tweeted.

