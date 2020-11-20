Savagery!!! Unidentified persons poisoned 40 monkeys and stuffed their carcasses in gunny bags

Hyderabad: Over 50 monkeys were poisoned to death in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana. Many of the deceased monkeys were babies. Their bodies were found in a highly decomposed state when villagers smelt the unbearable stink from a hillock. The monkeys were killed at least five to six days ago, as they were in a highly decomposed state and were stuffed in gunny bags.

District forest officer P Krishnamacharyulu said, “We were shocked to receive the information. We never came across such ghastly atrocities on monkeys.” He said postmortem could not be conducted as the bodies were fully decomposed. “Just skin and bones were found in the gunny bags,” the official said. The initial understanding of the officials is that the monkeys could have been poisoned to death for destroying crops.

