State government imposed night curfew in 5 districts: Check timing

State government has imposed night curfew in five districts in the state. The night curfew will be imposed in 5 districts from November 21.

Madhya Pradesh state government has announced this. The night curfew will be imposed in – Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam. The night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am. However, people engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted.

The Gujarat government has also decided to impose a night curfew in some of the cities in the state. Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am, starting November 21. There will be a complete curfew in Ahmedabad from November 20 to November 23.