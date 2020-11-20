State government to reimpose prohibitory order

State government is planning to reimpose Section 144 in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Rajasthan state government is planning to impose the prohibitory order.

The Rajasthan Home Department has advised the district administrations to impose restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The state government has given the power to the district magistrates to bring back prohibitions in their respective districts.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state has reached at 2,37,669. There are 20,923 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 214,616. The death is at 2130. On Friday, 2,762 new COVID-19 cases were reported along with 14 deaths and 1993 recoveries.