Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading in gain. BSE Sensex has settled trading higher by 282.29 points or 0.65% at 43,882.25. The NSE Nifty has ended at 12,859.05 up by 87.35 points or 0.68%.

All the 19 sector gauges ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,544 shares ended higher while 1,242 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life, Grasim Industries, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, ITC and Tech Mahindra and NTPC.

The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Bharat Petroleum and SBI Life.