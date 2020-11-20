UAE: Indian girl in Dubai set to launch an app to help students to secretly report bullying

Ishita Karuturi, a 13-year-old Indian girl in Dubai is preparing to launch an app to enable victims of bullying seek help secretly.

Ishita, 8 stantard student, is behind the ‘Dunk-A-Bully’ app that will soon connect students with their school authorisers while remaining unrecognized. Through Twitter and Instagram pages, Dunk-A-Bully is already raising awareness against bullying with all posts created and designed by Ishita. The news delivered as the UAE is holding its fourth annual National Bullying Prevention Week.

Ishita explained, “Dunk-A-Bully will enable schools to tackle bullying by providing students with the tools to gain confidence to talk about their problems surrounding bullying. When you get bullied, there is a lot of harm done, but what people don’t know is that if you keep the [trauma of] bullying [buried] inside you and you don’t speak to anyone about it, it can lead to depression, anxiety and it can have an impact on your future and your academic achievement. Before it gets too serious, students should talk to someone. Dunk-A-Bully allows them to do that anonymously without being scared, because usually students are scared to be labelled a tattletale