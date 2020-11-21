78 cows die of suspected food poisoning in government aided cattle shelter

In a shocking incident, at least 78 cows had died in a government aided cattle shelter. The incident took place at a privately-run government-aided cattle shelter in Bilyubas Rampura village in Sardarshahar in Churu district in Rajasthan.

As per reports, 78 cows have died since Friday night, a few others are sick. The authorities suspect food poisoning as the cause. The Animal Husbandry Department’s joint director, Dr Jagdish has said that the animals had died of food poisoning.

The fodder samples have been collected for testing by the Animal Husbandry Department. The death of such a large number of cows occurred on a day before ‘Gopasthmi’, a festival dedicated to cows and Lord Krishna.