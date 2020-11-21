‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’….Watch video of a cat helping puppy….

We have all seen many videos showing the friendship between animals. Now the focus is on a video of a cat and a puppy. Praveen Angusami, an officer in the Indian Forest Service, shared the video on his Twitter page. The video is titled ‘Best Friends Forever’.

Best friends forever ? pic.twitter.com/oXMc9PiHPD — Praveen Angusamy, IFS ? (@PraveenIFShere) November 20, 2020

In the 29-second video, a puppy tries to reach the cat on the other side. The puppy finds it very difficult to penetrate through the wires and reach the other side. It is about three-quarters of the way through, but occasionally its hind legs get caught between the wires. The cat, who had been idle for so long, came forward to help his friend. Trying to get the trapped dog’s hind legs inside.

At the end of the video, the puppy is seen approaching the kitten. Some users comment that dogs are always funny and true friends.