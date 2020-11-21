‘BJP is the political enemy number one’: CPI (ML) leader says left and Congress should first deal with BJP

The general secretary of the CPI (ML) Liberation, Dipankar Bhattacharya said that the BJP is the ‘political enemy number one. He also said that the left parties and Congress must first deal with BJP.

”But I would clearly state that the TMC and the BJP can’t be put in the same bracket. The BJP should be identified as the principal political enemy in West Bengal,” Bhattacharya told. The CPI(ML) leader said that one can not club the BJP and TMC together. He asked the left to first deal with the BJP.

The CPI (ML) leader also warned the left parties that the Congress should not be allowed to be in the driver’s seat in the alliance between these two parties in West Bengal.

”Unlike Bihar, where we have the same government both at the state and the Centre, West Bengal has a different situation with the TMC at its helm. The track record of the TMC is not very good, and we have to oppose it, too”, he added.