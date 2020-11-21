‘Chanting Jai Shree Ram would not be allowed in the state’: Ruling party leader threatens people : Video

An undated video of a Trinamool Congress leader has once again initiated controversy in West Bengal. In the video the ruling party leader threatens people that chanting of Jai Shree Ram would not be allowed in West Bengal. And if somebody wants to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ then they must go to Gujarat. The video was shared by Twitter handle of BJP Bengal.

In the video shared on the Twitter handle of BJP Bengal, the TMC leader can be heard saying that if anybody wants to live in Bengal they must not chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He asked people to move to Gujarat if they wanted to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that those chanting the slogan are criminals. West Bengal police had arrested around a dozen people for chanting the slogan in front the CM.