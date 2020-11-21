Covid-19 Updates: 511 recoveries reported in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 426 new cases of coronavirus along with 511 new recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Kuwait has reached at 139,734. The overall recoveries climbed to 131,560. The death toll has mounted to 511. At present there 7311 active cases in Kuwait. In this 84 are admitted in ICU.

4667 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests done in Kuwait has reached at 1047902.