Covid-19 Updates: Covid-19 cases decline in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. The ministry reported that the number of coronavirus infection has decreased in the country.

174 new coronavirus cases along with 186 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Thus the total coronavirus cases has climbed to 137602. The total recoveries mounted to 134,100. The death toll is firm at 235. At present there are 2727 active cases in the country. There are 281 patients in hospitals receiving medical treatment. In this 35 are admitted in ICU.

8106 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 1075890.