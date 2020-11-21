COVID-19 Updates: Travel ban end on healthcare workers. Read more!!!

On November 14, Philippine President’s labor minister announced that Rodrigo Duterte has approved ending a ban on deploying the nation’s healthcare workers opening the way for thousands of nurses to occupy jobs overseas.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said, “The president already approved the lifting of the temporary suspension of deployment of nurses and other medical workers.” He added, “We are starting only with a cap of 5,000 so we will not run out, but this may increase eventually.” Maristela Abenojar, President of Filipino Nurses United, challenged the government to make true its commitment to give its nurses better pay and benefits if it wants them to stay, while the lifting of the travel ban was a “welcome development.”

As per report, while deaths, which total of 8,025 as of yesterday only equal 1.93% of the country’s 415,067 cases, new corona virus cases in the Philippines have remained below 2,000. The government has been suddenly reducing quarantine restrictions to jumpstart the corona virus-hit economy.