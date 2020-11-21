COVID-19 Vaccine Update: WHO rejects remdesivir as treatment against corona virus

Hundreds of treatments are being developed and tested to prevent or treat COVID-19 including several vaccines that are nearing approval. Veklury (remdesivir) is the first treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and will be used in patients who are at least 12 years old and require hospitalization. The World Health Organization has recommended against its use after studies found no significant benefit for recovery or survival.

The guideline said, “The … panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients.” It also added “Especially given the costs and resource implications associated with remdesivir … the panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data.”

A statement read, “Veklury is recognized as a standard of care for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in guidelines from numerous credible national organizations.” “The WHO guidelines appear to ignore this evidence at a time when cases are dramatically increasing around the world and doctors are relying on Veklury as the first and only approved antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19.”

Tarik Jasarevic said, “WHO was not aware that any international procurers were providing the drug to low and middle-income countries.”