Delhi: Rs 2,000 fine will be imposed for not wearing mask. Read more!!!

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place. “I told all parties in the meet that it’s a difficult time for the people of Delhi when COVID cases are rising. It’s not the time for politics, there is an entire lifetime for it. We should set aside politics and allegations for a few days. This is the time to serve people.”

The decision was based on a lawyer’s plea who had disputed the imposition of a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask when he was travelling in his vehicle, alone. The solicitor sought a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the supposed mental harassment.

“I met the Delhi LG earlier in the day and we have decided to impose Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks at a public place,” Kejriwal said. The court observed, “The South and West districts are the worst-hit, but the fines imposed in these areas are proportionately very small.”

As per report, Delhi has accounted for 22.39 per cent of COVID deaths reported across India in the last 24-hour cycle: 131 of the 585 fatalities. Maharashtra follows with a fatality count of 100. These 131 fatalities denote Delhi’s highest daily COVID death toll so far, forcing the UT and central governments to take specific measures to tackle increasing threat posed by the deadly pandemic which so far infected 5,03,084 persons here, as per the latest official figures.