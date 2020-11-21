Former Chief Minister’s health condition deteriorates

The health condition of former Chief Minister has worsened. The health condition of Tarun Gogoi, the former Chief Minister of Assam had worsened. As per medical reports, Tarun Gogoi who is under treatment is facing multi-organ failure, difficulty in breathing. This was announced by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Around afternoon today, his condition deteriorated with difficulties in breathing. So, doctors started an intubation ventilator, which is machine ventilation. Efforts are on to revive his organs with medicines and other means. The doctors will also attempt a dialysis. However, the next 48-72 hours are very critical and we are doing everything possible,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Tarun Gogoi aged 86 was admitted in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2. He was admitted due to post-COVID complications. He is put under Non Invasive Ventilation (NIV). Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day.