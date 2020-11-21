“If outsiders show red eyes to us, then the people will not tolerate them”: state health minister to BJP

State Health Minister has warned BJP that the people in the state will will not tolerate outsiders. The West Bengal health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has said this. The senior leader of Trinamool Congress has said this referring to BJP’s decision to appoint five central leaders to evaluate organisational strengths and weaknesses of its district units in the state.

BJP leadership has earlier appointed Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar as in charge of different organisational zones in both south and north Bengal.

“We are seeing that these people do not have any knowledge about Bengal’s heritage or culture and they are being sent here. They do not even know the districts or villages of the state. We actually have no problem if they want to visit the state for educating themselves since our state is a pilgrimage site for development in the country, but we do have a problem if they are day-dreaming,” said Bhattacharya.

“But if outsiders show red eyes to us, then the people of Bengal will not tolerate them”, she added.