Plastic is not a waste, it is now becoming a house; First home in Karnataka…

There is talk all over the world about climate change. Environmentalists and scientists warn that this change could have far-reaching consequences. Plastic is a major contributor to climate change and environmental pollution. No matter how much it is banned, in many ways it is coming back into our lives.

There are several guidelines to reduce the use of plastic and to properly dispose of plastic waste. One of the ideas is being implemented by the Plastic For Change India Foundation in Karnataka. They have built an eco – friendly house out of recycled plastic. The house is made of 1,500 kg plastic.

The house was built at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh. The house is located in Pachandi, Karnataka. Not only is it inexpensive, but it is also environmentally friendly. The organization says 60 panels made of recycled plastic waste were used for the home. Each panel is made of 25 kg plastic.

This is the first recycled plastic house in Karnataka. The quality of home building materials is tested and used. Their plan is to build 20 more houses in the area. It is estimated that there are currently eight million tons of plastic waste on Earth. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.