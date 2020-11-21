Sushmita Sen: “Am a proud 45.” “Reminding me often, how big a blessing life is and just how endless are its potential!”

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her birthday recently, shared a video on Instagram handle.

The actress called it her ‘birthday tradition’, Sushmita was seen working out with gymnastic rings. She wrote “Am a proud 45.” She added the hashtags #birthdaytradition, #corestrength #corebelief, #holdingpower and #unshakeable to her post. She wrote in her note: “You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 and a half decades and counting… Reminding me often, how big a blessing life is and just how endless are its potential! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love and kindness enriches my life and empowers me to be a better person. Keep spreading the goodness…Me and this world needs people like you. I love you guys.”

The actress had celebrated turning 45 a day earlier, and in the video she can be seen working out to increase her core strength. The actress balances with her head downwards and her feet up in the air. Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her debut as an actress with the short film, Suttabaazi. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during lockdown.