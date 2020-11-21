Thousands of families are getting impacted by ‘love-jihad’ ; BJP hits back at Opposition

New Delhi: Stating that thousands of families are getting affected by ‘love jihad’, BJP pointed its attack on the Opposition telling their allegations like anti-love jihad law is a plot to damage communal peace are sinful and Muslim clerics have resisted the law. The issue happens after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted a series of tweets blasting the BJP for considering anti-love jihad laws expressing ‘love jihad’ is a term manufactured by the saffron party to split the nation and trouble communal harmony.

“Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love,” he said. They are building an environment in the nation where consenting grown-ups would be at the compassion of state power, said Gehlot adding that marriage is a personal judgment and the Centre by putting restrictions on it is grabbing away personal liberty.“It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict & disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground,” he added.

Reacting to Gehlot’s tweet, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said in the Hindu culture marriage isn’t just a personal choice, it also contains the approval of religion and society. Agenda of ‘Love -Jihad’, torments of our daughters are evident to everyone and to disregard it only shows Ashok Gehlot’s narrow thinking, said Poonia.

After Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh is considering to bring a law against ‘love jihad’ and earlier today the state Home Department approached the Union Law Ministry with the bid to bring such a law.“A strict law against ‘Love Jihad’ will soon be brought in the state. Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law,” the news agency quoted Home Department as saying.