Trump’s lawyer uses same tissue to blow nose and wipe face…See how people reacted…

A video has gone viral on social media, showing US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani blowing his nose into a tissue or handkerchief and then reusing it to wipe his lips and face during a press conference. Earlier, a video of black liquid streaming down Giuliani’s face was also widely shared on social media.

These people give new meaning to super spreading. https://t.co/Wa5TP87SlH — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 20, 2020

Black liquid runs down the face of Trump’s lawyer during press conference. Some claimed the video was the ‘most disgusting thing’ and one version of it had over a million views on Twitter. People on social media highlighted Giuliani’s actions though he was in the background at the time.