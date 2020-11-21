UAE announces important decision

UAE has announced an important decision. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in UAE has announced an important decision. The ministry has banned the import of birds and their by-products from 4 countries.

The decision was taken considering the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in November 2020. The decision was taken as per notifications from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

The ministry has banned the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs and their thermally untreated by-products from the Netherlands, Germany, and select areas of Russia. UAE has also banned he import of poultry meat and table eggs from some regions in the UK.

“The ministry closely monitors the animal health situation in food import markets, and takes immediate precautionary measures when any of them are affected by pathogens. Such efforts curb the spread of pathogens in the country and protect animal health and food safety, in addition to safeguarding public health and well-being,” the MOCCAE said.