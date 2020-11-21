United Nations refugee agency prepared for up to 200,000 Ethiopian people

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

The UN refugee agency said, “About 32,000 people have fled Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region into neighboring Sudan, and it is preparing to take in up to 200,000 in the next six months if necessary.” “Nobody at this stage can say exactly how many will come,” Axel Bisschop, the agency’s representative in Sudan said.

Hameed Nuru, the Sudan country representative for the World Food Program said, “We have not heard specifics from the fighting, but what definitely is clear is that fighting is ongoing and it is sporadic, you never know where it’s going to happen.” “So it is this anticipation and not-knowing which is causing a lot more fear and causing people now to cross.”

As per report, there is another crisis growing inside the sealed-off Tigray region as food and other supplies run desperately low. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the opening of humanitarian corridors “and the truces that might be necessary for humanitarian aid to be delivered.” On November 19, 17 U.S. senators forced Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to contribute Abiy directly to push for an immediate cease-fire.