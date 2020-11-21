US freed convicted spy Jonathan Pollard to move to Israel. Read more!!!

Jonathan Pollard, the convicted spy embraced by some Jews as a patriot for their people and rejected by others as a stain on it, is a free man.

Pollard had tried to cast himself as a sacrifice for Israel who helped the Jewish state by compensating for the American intelligence community’s failings. Yet the question of his imprisonment divided the American-Jewish community for decades.

Nicole Navas Oxman, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department said, “After a review of Mr. Pollard’s case, the U.S. Parole Commission has found that there is no evidence to conclude that he is likely to violate the law.” “Thus, in accordance with the statute, the commission has ordered that, as of today, his parole supervision is terminated and he is no longer subject to the conditions of parole.”

After capping a 30-year sentence, Pollard left prison in 2015. He was put on probation under conditions that required him to remain in Manhattan and imposed a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. Pollard is the only person in U.S. history to receive a life sentence for spying for an ally and the only American citizen convicted of such a crime to be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, when Pollard left prison in 2015, Haaretz reported.