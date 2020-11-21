Virus Updates!!! United States reports more than 1 lakh virus cases in a single day

On November 19, U.S. recorded 187,000 new virus cases hitting a new record.

Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist with the UCLA School of Public Health, said, “You could potentially be infected immediately after you have that test and any time after that.” As per report, more than 2,000 Americans have been recorded dead because of the corona virus in just the past 24 hours, and 80,000 more are hospitalized.

Pfizer is expecting consent from the Food and Drug Administration that could supply as many as 50 million doses by the end of the year. This, as the nation staggers from another record-shattering prong in cases while people also shuffle to get tested in time for the holidays.

Theresa Weiler, the supervisor of a COVID-19 ward at Marshfield Medical Center in Wisconsin said, “At the end of the day, I would go home and go straight to the shower.” “Part of this was to protect myself and my family, but the other part was so I could go cry in the shower and finally release for the day.”

She also asked, “Are we going to be able to keep up at this pace — or when will staff not have energy anymore?”