‘We want to topple the present government through a democratic process’: Union Minister

Union Minister babul Supriyo has warned that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) should know that there are ways for the union government to stop the political violence in the state. Babul Supriyo has said that around 130 BJP workers were killed in the state by the ruling TMC activists.

“The TMC should mend its ways. Only a few months are left for the elections. If the TMC members think they can intimidate voters and engage in political violence, then there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things”, said the union minister.

“We want the people who voted TMC to power to topple the present government through a democratic process,” said Supriyo. The BJP leader also claimed that the people of West Bengal will vote for BJP in the coming assembly elections.