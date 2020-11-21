Why Saving Our Forests Means Saving the Future of Animals – and Us

The forest department in Gurugram has undertaken decisions to save leopards and other wild animals from accidents while crossing the Sohna-Gurugram Road and Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

The decision was taken based on a past incident. While attempting to cross killer stretches, three leopards in the past six years have lost their lives.

M.S. Malik principal chief conservative officer, Forest department, said, “We are concerned about the deaths of leopards on these stretches, wild animals meeting accidents on national highways and state highways while crossing the roads. In view of these instances we are planning to install fencing along roadsides at wild animal prone areas. These fences will help to stop animals from coy on to roads.”

“Also we will write to the Public Works Department to ensure clearance of small culverts so that small animals could cross roads one side to another to avoid accidents. The forest officials will also identified such culverts to work on them,” he added.