14 more cows die of suspected food poisoning in government aided cowshed

14 more cows had died in the cowshed aided by government. As per reports, till now 94 cows had died in the cattle shelter. Preliminary investigation suggests that the animals had died due to food poisoning. The incident took place at a privately-run government-aided cattle shelter in Bilyubas Rampura village in Sardarshahar in Churu district in Rajasthan.

“The matter is being investigated to ascertain if the deaths were due to food poisoning, any disease or other reason. The samples of the food were given to the cows have been sent to a lab for a test,” a top official said.

The Animal Husbandry Department’s joint director, Dr Jagdish has said that the animals had died of food poisoning. The fodder samples have been collected for testing by the Animal Husbandry Department. The death of such a large number of cows occurred on a day before ‘Gopasthmi’, a festival dedicated to cows and Lord Krishna.