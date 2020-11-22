Actress shared ‘battle scars’ due to hard training for her upcoming sports drama

Tollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been training stiff for her new sports drama, ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Yesterday, Tapsee offer her fans a sight of her training practice for the film on Instagram.

The actress shared three pictures from her training practice. She wrote, “Hop… Skip… Run.. Repeat! #RashmiRocket… P.S – those marks aren’t of brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars.”

The actress began shooting for her new film ‘Rashmi Rocket’, which posts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who struggles for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli acts as Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film. In the shared images, the actress can be seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts and pink shoes in the photos. Her hair tied up in a bun.

Rashmi Rocket is slated to release in 2021. The film is being directed by Akarsh Khurana. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. This year, Taapsee Pannu was working on Diwali. Her mom and sister decided to visit her on the sets of Rashmi Rocket. Posting a photo with the two, Taapsee wrote, “Me with my Diwali gifts! #MummyAndPuchi #OnSet #RashmiRocket.”