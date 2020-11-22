Age is not a barrier for anything”; Watch an 82-year-old granny lifts weight and doing squats.

An 82-year-old saree-clad Indian grandmother is winning over the internet after videos of her training with significantly heavyweights went viral on social media. The one-minute video shows the old woman lift dumbbells, do squats, and indulge in weight training while her grandson, Chirag Chordia, helps her with instructions.

Chirag Chordia posted videos of his grandmother exercising, lifting weights all while wearing a saree. Chirag, who was a gym trainer said that his granny was a very energetic person as a kid. She would swim, play several games, and she was active even after getting married. In old age, she suffered an injury on her ankle and then fell off of her bed. That’s when her health started deteriorating. She was even afraid of bending over or picking anything from the ground.