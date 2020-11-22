” Another example of uniformed hooliganism in Gundaraj”: Rahul Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government

Former AICC President and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has launched a direct attack against the Uttar Pradesh government. The Congress leader attacked Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras gang rape case.

“The constant exploitation of victims at the hands of the government in UP is unbearable. The entire country is seeking answers from the government in the case of Hathras rape and murder and is with the victim’s family. Another example of uniformed hooliganism in Gundaraj,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a picture of a news report.

Also Read: ‘Some people come to state during election and leave making tall promises’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Reportedly, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Uttar Pradesh had claimed that members of the Hathras victim’s family were living in conditions similar to a house arrest.