COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases continuing in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has been confirmed for 5254 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 796, Kozhikode 612, Thrissur 543, Ernakulam 494, Palakkad 468, Alappuzha 433, Thiruvananthapuram 383, Kottayam 355, Kollam 314, Kannur 233, Idukki 220, Pathanamthitta 169, Wayanad 153, and Kasaragod 81.

During the last 24 hours, 48,015 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.94. A total of 58,57,241 samples have so far been sent for testing including routine test, Sentinel test, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT. Today, 94 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4445 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 662 is not clear. The test results of 6227 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative.