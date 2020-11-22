Now you can download PUBG Mobile India on the official website. Know more about it

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform worldwide. It also has a vast player base player in India, and their experiences over the last few months haven’t been great. The game was suspended alongside 117 other apps and games by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology in September.

Now the PUBG Mobile India launch is seemingly around the corner as the APK link to download the game briefly appeared for some users in the country. The website has two buttons, one led to a Google Play Store listing of the game while the second was an APK link to download the game. This was available for some time and visible to a few only. For several other PUBG fans the first Google Play Store button opened to PUBG Mobile India coming soon page, while the second button opened to the Facebook page of the upcoming game. The game will have similarities with the global version of PUBG Mobile but there will be few tweaks as well.