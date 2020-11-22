An activist faces a fine for holding up a sign with a ‘smiley’ face outside a police station.

Singapore: An activist in Singapore will be charged by police for staging a one-man protest without a permit during which he held up a sign with a ‘smiley’ face outside a police station. Jolovan Wham, 40, has a record of several run-ins with authorities in the city-state. The latest charge relates to an incident in March when he demonstrated his support for a climate activist who said he had been questioned by police over a protest.

The rights campaigner, who has already served two temporary stints in jail this yr, faces a tremendous of as much as $5,000 Singaporean {dollars} (US$3,723). “These costs in opposition to me solely present how absurd the scenario has to turn out to be,” Wham mentioned in a textual content message. “Calling what I did a meeting is an abuse of the English language. How can one man standing in public for a number of seconds for a photo-op be a risk to public order?” Wham stated.

