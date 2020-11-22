Covid-19 Updates: Total cases crosses 1.40 lakh in Kuwait

The total confirmed coronavirus infections has crossed 1.40 lakhs in Kuwait. This was informed by the Ministry of Health in the country.

322 new coronavirus cases along with 3 new deaths and 618 recoveries were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 140,056 in the country. The total recoveries has reached at 132,178. The death toll has climbed to 866. At present there are 7012 active cases in the country. In this 86 are in ICU.

4099 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in Kuwait has reached at 1052001.