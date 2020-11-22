Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches 134,282 in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 167 new coronavirus cases along with 182 new recoveries and 1 death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 131 contacts of active cases and 36 travel related.

Thus the total cases had reached at 137,229. The total recoveries stood at 134,282. The death toll stands at 236. At present there are 2711 active cases in Qatar.

Also Read: 224 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

8107 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 1080568. The number of patients under medical treatment in the country is 285. In this 37 are in ICU.