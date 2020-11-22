Education Minister received Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award. Know more

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was awarded the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony. Shri Pokhriyal has an honorary doctoral degree, D.Litt in the field of literature by Graphic Era, Deemed to be University, Uttarakhand. Shri Pokhriyal has penned more than 75 books on wide-ranging issues, which have also been translated into many national and foreign languages.

He has received many other national and international awards and honors including the Sahitya Bharati Award by the then Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sahitya Gaurav Samman by Former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Bharat Gaurav Samman, Good Governance Award by Dubai Government, outstanding Achievement Award by Global Organization of Person of Indian Origin by Mauritius, awarded in Ukraine in the area of environmental protection, among others. Vatayan International Awards given by the Vatayan-UK organization in London honors poets, writers, and artists for their exemplary work in their respective fields.