Former Chief Minister’s health condition remains critical

The health condition of former Chief Minister has worsened. As per doctors, the health condition of veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi continues to remain critical. At present Tarun Gogoi is on a mechanical ventilator with multi-organ dysfunction (MOD) and is experiencing difficulty in passing urine normally.

Tarun Gogoi aged 86 was admitted in the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 following breathing problems because of post-Covid-19 complications.

“Since Saturday, there has been no deterioration in his health and his laboratory parameters have improved marginally. But his condition is still critical and we will observe him closely for another 48 hours,” Dr Abhijit Sarma, superintendent of GMCH informed.

“At present, he is passing around 100-120 ml of urine in 24 hours. It would be good if the quantity increases. A large group of specialists from various disciplines are constantly monitoring his health and we are also in touch with experts from AIIMS, Delhi, and they are satisfied with the treatment protocol,” he added.

Gogoi was tested Covid-19 positive in August and was admitted to GMCH. He was released from the hospital on October 25 but was admitted again of November 2 after he complained of breathlessness.