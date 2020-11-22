Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Kuwait has announced the new decision. Kuwait has decided to postpone the ban on the 34 countries. The ban will continue until after the National Assembly election. Nationals from the barred countries are able to enter Kuwait but are required to quarantine 14 days in a non-banned country before arriving in Kuwait. The travel ban was first announced on August 1.

Earlier last month, Kuwait’s Cabinet approved December 5 as the date of the next National Assembly election. The 50-member National Assembly, created in 1963, is made up of 10 members from five constituencies. The assembly also has 15 non-elected ministers as members.

The National Assembly has the power to block bills and question ministers, and the 2016 cohort regularly clashed with Cabinet.