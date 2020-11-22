Indian Navy to conduct joint naval exercise with Thailand, Singapore in Andaman Sea

The Indian Navy will conduct a joint naval exercise with Thailand and Singapore. The joint exercise will be held at Andaman Sea.

This is the 27th edition of the India-Singapore bilateral maritime exercise SIMBEX-20. The joint exercise will be from November 23 to 25.

“The 2020 edition of SIMBEX will witness participation by Indian Navy ships including destroyer Rana with integral Chetak helicopter and indigenously built corvettes Kamorta and Karmuk… The exercise, being conducted as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ exercise in view of COVID-19 pandemic, highlights growing synergy, coordination and cooperation in the maritime domain between the three friendly navies and maritime neighbours,” the Indian Navy said in the statement.

Indian Navy is deploying destroyer INS Rana with its integral Chetak helicopter in addition to INS Kamorta and INS Karmuk which are already in the area. In addition, submarine INS Sindhuraj and P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft will also participate in the exercise. Singapore deployed a ‘Formidable’ Class frigate ‘Intrepid’ and ‘Endurance’ Class Landing Ship Tank ‘Endeavour’ and the Royal Thai Navy deployed a ‘Chao Phraya’ Class frigate ‘Kraburi’ for the exercise.

The SIMBEX series of exercises between the Indian Navy and the RSN have been conducted annually since 1994 .