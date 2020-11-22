Light-intensity earthquake hits

The national Centre for Seismology informed that two light-intensity earthquake had jolted an Indian district. The earthquake hit Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh.

The earthquakes measuring 4.3 and 2.7 magnitudes on Richter Scale struck the Seoni district on Sunday. An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded at 1.45 am with its epicentre at a depth of 10 km near Seoni city. Another earthquake of magnitude 2.7 was recorded at 6.23 am at the same place. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

Since October 27, four low intensity earthquakes have been reported in the district.