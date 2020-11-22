Netflix provides ‘free streaming’ in India ; Read more…

New Delhi: Streaming goliath Netflix declared to create its platform open for the December 5-6 weekend in India on Friday. Anyone in India can enjoy all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries, and reality shows for two days beginning from 12 midnight on December 5.

The company assumes that the action will let non-subscribers to experience the benefit for free. The move is sought at obtaining new users to the platform that contests against players like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 in the expanding OTT platforms in India. To access it, visit netflix.com/StreamFest, sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password, and start streaming, no credit or debit card or payment is needed.

“Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard portrayal so, no one else can use the same login credentials to use,” said -Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India. Users logging onto StreamFest will be capable to access every segment that members presently use like creating Profiles (including Kids’ Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi, add series or films to ‘My List’, watch with subtitles or dubs, use Smart Downloads on mobile, and see the Top 10 list, Shergill explained.

She added that this has been done “because we want fans keen to try Netflix to experience it just the way our members do”.Netflix has 195.15 million paid subscribers worldwide as of the third quarter of 2020. The company does not transfer country-specific user numbers. Last year, Netflix had navigated and then pitched a mobile phone-only plan in India, a first for the company globally.